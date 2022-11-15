Stevenson-based heavy-duty vehicle lift manufacturer Stertil-Koni announced Tuesday it was awarded a multimillion-dollar competitive bid to provide 462 of its flagship Earthlift mobile column lifts to NJ Transit.

Exact terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In what is believed to be the company’s single largest order in its 25-year history, the new vehicle lifts will replace a combination of existing four- and six-post lifts, surface-mounted lifts and mobile column lifts that NJ Transit currently has in its service bays from other vendors.

The selection of Stertil-Koni lifting systems to support the maintenance and repair of transit buses for NJ Transit is significant. Covering a service area of 5,325 square miles, NJ Transit is the nation’s third-largest provider of bus, rail and light rail transit, linking major points in New Jersey, New York and Philadelphia. The agency operates an active fleet of 2,221 buses, 1,231 trains and 93 light rail vehicles. On 253 bus routes and 12 rail lines statewide, NJ Transit provides nearly 270 million passenger trips each year.