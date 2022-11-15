Two new Baltimore City District Court judges named

Baltimore’s district court has two new judges.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that he appointed litigator Darren L. Kadish and city prosecutor Michele B. Lambert to the bench.

“It is my pleasure to appoint these distinguished individuals to serve on the Baltimore City District Court,” Hogan said in a news release. “Both Darren and Michele will bring a depth of legal experience … to their roles.”

Kadish is a partner with his father at their firm, Kadish and Kadish, P.C., where he practices civil and criminal litigation. He focuses on personal injury, medical malpractice, real estate, collection matters, commercial law and insurance defense work, Hogan’s office said in the release.

Kadish is also active in the state and local bar associations. He is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association’s Board of Governors and is a past president of the Baltimore City Bar Association.

Kadish received his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.

“It’s a really humbling experience,” Kadish told The Daily Record. “I look forward to joining a truly excellent bench.”

Lambert is a career prosecutor who has worked in the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office for 16 years. She has served as the division chief of the Special Victims Unit since 2019 and oversees the staff and operations of the circuit and district court offices, Hogan’s office said.

She also conducts trainings for prosecutors and handles a docket that includes child homicides, sex offenses, child abuse and felony domestic violence cases.

Lambert started out in the District Court Division and spent six years in the Domestic Violence/Family Violence Unit during her career with the State’s Attorney’s Office.

She also received her law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law.