Harford County Public Library Foundation raises over $50K at gala

Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 18th annual gala, “Rock the Yacht! Catalina Island Evening in the Stacks,” raised more than $50,000 Nov. 5 at the Abingdon Library in Belcamp.

This year’s gala was chaired by Cynthia Hergenhahn and the Gala Committee, who created a memorable evening.

The funds raised will be used to support the many innovative and creative Harford County Public Library programs and initiatives for children of all ages.

More than 600 attendees “boarded the yacht” and enjoyed a menu featuring Boards by Dana, Matsuri Sushi, Pierpoint, Saladworks and The Local Oyster. Ice cream was provided by Broom’s Bloom Dairy, and a specialty coffee drink was presented by Coffee Coffee. Guests ended their evening with a hot pretzel from Auntie Anne’s Food Truck.

Entertainment included music by The Klassix, The Magic Selfie Mirror and arcade games by Talk of the Town.

A live auction was conducted by Derek Hopkins with assistance by master of ceremonies Kristy Breslin from WJZ-TV.

The live auction featured a street named in the recipient’s honor in the Town of Bel Air, a children’s birthday party at the library location of the winner’s choice, culinary classes and wine dinner at Pairings Bistro and an appearance on “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” along with dinner and wine pairings at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, located at the Baltimore Museum of Art. Attendees also enjoyed bidding on silent auction packages that included golf experiences as well as spa days.