By: Jobs November 16, 2022

LEGAL ASSOCIATE

Medical Mutual, a leading provider of medical professional liability insurance that has been serving Maryland doctors for nearly 50 years, is searching for a Legal Associate. The Legal Associate will be primarily responsible for Maryland and Virginia Government Affairs and also will assist in planning, implementing and completing assigned legal-related activities.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

•     Monitor all proposed legislation and regulations, and judicial decisions relating to medical liability, insurance, tort reform, and judicial reform.
•     Communicate with legislators and regulatory agencies and act as a liaison between the Company and government officials.
•     Advocate on behalf of the Company on key legislative issues, draft testimony, and testify before Maryland legislative committees.
•     Interact with trade groups and coalitions, develop strategy, and collaborate on issues of common interest.
•     Develop and present a legal/legislative update to producers.
•     Assist in the drafting and review of transactional-related agreements.
•     Assist in providing legal advice to Company officers on matters of corporate, insurance, health care, and employment law.

REQUIREMENTS:

•     Juris Doctor from an accredited law school and admission to the Maryland Bar.
•     Minimum of one-year Government Affairs experience.
•     Demonstrated ability to conduct research and analysis of legal issues.
•     Ability to work accurately under time constraints and meet deadlines.
•     Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills

Medical Mutual offers a competitive salary and an excellent benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance, a 401(k) plan, and sick and vacation leave.

Please respond with your cover letter and resume to ehanley@hanleyhrc.com

