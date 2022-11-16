Online sports wagering nears reality in Maryland

A state commission has awarded the first 10 sports gaming licenses, clearing the way for the first online wagers to be taken possibly by the end of the month.

The approvals issued by Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Commission represents just under half of the total number of applications submitted for mobile licenses.

Included in the initial wave of approvals Wednesday are four casinos: Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore; Hollywood Casino in Perryville; Maryland Live in Hanover; and MGM in National Harbor.

Three off-track-betting venues — Greenmount Station in Hampstead; Long Shots in Frederick; and the Riverboat on the Potomac in southern Maryland — were qualified for mobile licenses.

Two other venues — Brooklyn Park-based Bingo World and the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium — were also qualified for licenses.

The commission also awarded a license to a company owned by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. That license and another for a physical sports book are tied to FedEx Field, home of the NFL franchise.

All 10 licensees were part of a group of more than a dozen guaranteed licenses for brick-and-mortar sports betting parlors.

In all, 21 applications were filed for 60 mobile licenses. Eleven of those applicants await initial qualification by state gaming regulators and the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission.

The state also received six applications for physical sports betting parlors. Those licensees must also be qualified by lottery and gaming officials before the application review commission can review and possibly award the licenses.

The license awards today by the commission open the door to the possibility of the first online sports bets to be placed by the end of the month. All the awardees must complete some final regulatory hurdles, including submission of diversity plans within the next 30 days as well as reviews of their betting systems in demonstration runs.

