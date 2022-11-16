ADVERTISEMENT

PERSONAL INJURY ASSOCIATE

Chaikin, Sherman, Cammarata & Siegel, PC is seeking an attorney with at least 3 years of experience. The applicant must have excellent writing, organization and communication skills, and a desire to undertake the responsibility of an existing case load of Circuit and District Court cases. The applicant must be energetic, detail oriented, and enjoy working with a team. The applicant must be licensed in Washington, DC and either Virginia or Maryland. All three Bars is a plus. Excellent compensation package and great benefits including health insurance, life insurance, and a profit sharing plan.

Please submit a cover letter and resume to Allan M. Siegel, Esq. at siegel@dc-law.net.

