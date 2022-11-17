Baltimore’s law department sees changes with Shea retirement

The Mayor Brandon Scott administration Thursday announced the planned retirement of Baltimore City Solicitor Jim Shea Esq., effective Jan. 13, 2023.

Current Deputy Solicitor Ebony Thompson Esq. will become the new city solicitor upon Shea’s departure.

Prior to becoming city solicitor in January 2021, Shea practiced law for more than 40 years, serving as the managing partner/chairman of Venable LLP for 22 years before stepping down in February 2017. During his tenure, Venable grew from a regional firm generating less than $50 million in revenue to a top 100 Global Firm generating $500 million in revenue.

Currently serving as deputy solicitor, Thompson has advanced Scott’s legislative agenda in the Maryland General Assembly, negotiated and presented high-profile settlements for approval before the Board of Estimates, advocated for the city in consent decree hearings, and assisted Shea in leading attorneys within 12 different practice groups.

Since joining the solicitor’s office in January, Thompson has worked aggressively on Scott’s call to tackle vacant housing by collaborating with Councilwoman Odette Ramos, the Department of Housing and Community and Development, and Chief Judge Audrey Carrion to establish a new track for Baltimore in rem tax foreclosures.

Thompson has also introduced the use of blockchain technology for recordation of land titles, land valuation, permit tracking and the use of smart contracts to simplify the process for purchasing vacant properties and incentivizing investment in Baltimore City.

Following the departure of former Chief of Staff Michael Huber in September, Thompson assumed the role of interim chief of staff and simultaneously held the role while carrying out her duties as deputy solicitor. In this dual capacity, she has developed internal and external relationships, collaborated with the City Council, and led and developed the legal framework for Scott’s Squeegee Collaborative Working Action Plan.