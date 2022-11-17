Carroll Community College, McDaniel College sign dual admissions agreement

McDaniel College and Carroll Community College have signed a new dual admissions agreement that will offer students who transfer to McDaniel directly from Carroll a clear pathway to a bachelor’s degree after completing an associate degree at Carroll.

Carroll President Dr. James D. Ball and McDaniel College President Dr. Julia Jasken along with Dr. Rosalie Mince, Provost at Carroll, and Dr. Wendy Morris, acting provost and dean of the faculty at McDaniel signed the Memorandum of Understanding Nov. 16 during a ceremony at Carroll.

The agreement, goes into effect for students planning to enter McDaniel for the Fall 2023 semester, establishes a collaboration between McDaniel and Carroll that encourages Carroll students to graduate with an associate degree prior to transferring to receive guaranteed admission to McDaniel.

Students transferring from Carroll can apply to the dual admissions program after completing 30 credits at Carroll and McDaniel will accept all Carroll Community College coursework for transfer up to 64 credits as agreed upon by a McDaniel advisor.

Students will have access to an advisor or academic dean at McDaniel for academic advising to ensure alignment with their proposed transfer program. The McDaniel adviser will collaborate with the Carroll adviser to coordinate the degree and the McDaniel transfer requirement.

Carroll students who plan to take advantage of this agreement will need to apply to McDaniel by Feb. 1 and deposit by March 1 to enter the college for the fall semester or apply by Sept. 15 and deposit by Oct. 15 for the spring semester.