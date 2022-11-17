Choptank Community Health System expands with Chestertown Health Center

Choptank Community Health System has expanded into Kent County with a new facility in Chestertown.

The community health center at 126 Philosophers Terrace is providing primary care and behavioral health services.

Choptank Community Health System and UM Shore Regional Health announced their collaboration to expand healthcare services in Kent and Northern Queen Anne’s Counties in April 2021.

Medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation.

Choptank Health will be adding a mobile health care unit as part of the new health center’s services in 2023, which will be used to help reach populations outside of Chestertown including those living in Millington, Galena and Betterton. Dental services will be available at the Chestertown Health Center in 2024.

Choptank Community Health System additionally has opened its first Kent County School-Based Health Center at Rock Hall Elementary School. The center is made possible through partnerships with Kent County Public Schools, Kent County Health Department, and Maryland Department of Health.

The School-Based Health Center provides in-person, virtual, curbside well and urgent care during the school year and over the summer months, with student enrollment required. Other services include health education and risk assessment, sports and other physical exams, dietary support, asthma management, and sick or acute care.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and school-based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all. In addition to accepting most major insurance plans, Choptank participates in Medicare and Medicaid and offers a sliding fee scale to uninsured patients.