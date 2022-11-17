Corryne Deliberto | Ascension Saint Agnes

Ascension Saint Agnes has announced the appointment of Corryne Deliberto as its new director of major giving.

In this role, Deliberto will guide the development and implementation of strategic plans to support major capital and fundraising initiatives for Ascension Saint Agnes. She will focus intently on furthering a robust grateful patient program and culture of gratitude through building relationships with current and prospective donors and educating them on the hospital’s growth plans for the future.

Prior to joining Ascension Saint Agnes, Deliberto served as director of operations and strategy within the division of communications, engagement, and enrollment for Baltimore City Public Schools. In that role, she led operations and strategic planning priorities for a team of 40, overseeing grant management, communications, community engagement, family engagement, and enrollment.

Earlier in her career, Deliberto served as executive director for Community Law in Action in Baltimore, during which time she was named as one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record in 2017. Additionally, Deliberto has worked as a senior domestic policy adviser and executive director for orld Vision in both Washington and New York City.

Deliberto is a graduate of American University in Washington, where she earned a Master of Arts in applied sociology and social policy. Additionally, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Fordham University in Bronx, New York, where she founded the school’s Peter Aquilone Student Service Award for Global Outreach.