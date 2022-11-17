Donna Merz Cargas and Chris Coelho | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications has added Donna Merz Cargas as vice president, senior strategist and promoted Chris Coelho to vice president, digital marketing.

Cargas will support Crosby’s growing body of work to promote the Department of Defense’s Military OneSource program, which provides quality-of-life support and resources to service members and their families across the globe. She will lead communications planning for the Exceptional Military Family Program, the Office of Special Needs, Child, Youth and Family, Relocation and Deployment and various events that celebrate the military community.

Cargas has more than 30 years of brand building and strategic communications experience in both the government and private sector. Most recently, as communications director at Breck Inc., she supported the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to help build public/private stakeholder engagement, develop campaigns for state and local election officials and foster public awareness of misinformation. Prior to this, she served as communications lead at JPI, supporting internal and external audience engagement programs for the Department of Homeland Security.

Coelho has been a Crosby team member since 2019. He guides digital strategy for clients including the Social Security Administration, Peace Corps and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He also develops integrated strategies for content marketing, social media, search engine optimization, email marketing and alignment of cross-channel messaging that drive higher performance.