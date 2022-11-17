Fort Washington Medical Center receives improved hospital safety grade

The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that uses its influence to foster positive change in health care, has awarded Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center a “B” Hospital Safety Grade rating, making it one of the safest hospitals in Maryland.

This improved rating demonstrates the progress made to the quality of care provided to patients since joining Adventist HealthCare. Fort Washington Medical Center joined the Adventist HealthCare system in 2019 and has since made tremendous strides to improve its delivery of care.

The Leapfrog Group assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to nearly 3,000 general hospitals in the U.S. based on over 30 patient safety measures. The Safety Grade is the only rating solely focused on a hospital’s ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

In March, Adventist HealthCare’s leadership system earned a Malcolm Baldrige Category Best Practice Recognition, one of the nation’s highest honors for performance excellence.