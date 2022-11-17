GBC announces 2022 Bridging the Gap Achievement Award winners

The Greater Baltimore Committee announced Thursday the recipients of its annual Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards, which are issued annually to recognize exceptional majority, minority and women-owned businesses and executives who nurture the development of minority and women-owned businesses in greater Baltimore and statewide.

During the event at Morgan State University, the GBC recognized 19 businesses and executives in the following categories: Successful Minority- or Women-Owned Business, Diversity in Leadership, Innovative Partnership or Strategic Alliance, Community Impact and Mentorship.

In addition, this year, the GBC selected Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones as the recipient of the 2022 Elijah E. Cummings Diversity in Leadership Award, presented to an individual or organization who has consistently demonstrated support for small, minority and/or women-owned businesses and has worked tirelessly with them to achieve success, business growth and development.

Started in 2003, the GBC’s Bridging the Gap initiative is dedicated to evolving the business culture of greater Baltimore by developing and fostering relationships between majority, minority and women-owned businesses. In addition to promoting a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion in all organizations, the Bridging the Gap initiative provides targeted support and programming to help minority and women-owned businesses in Greater Baltimore succeed and grow.

This year’s awards program received 39 nominations.

This year’s Bridging the Gap Achievement Award winners are:

Successful Minority- or Women-Owned Business

All Pro Vending, Inc.

Exclusive Motorcars LLC

Fzata, Inc.

Ironshore Contracting

NRG Hair Studio

Old Major

Root Branch Media Group

The Nelson Ideation Group LLC

The Sandy Bottom Enterprises LLC

The Santiago Carrera Realtor Group

Diversity in Leadership

Prime AE Group Inc.

Innovative Partnership or Strategic Alliance

Building Baltimore The Turner-Mahogany Story

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program

Maryland Innovation Initiative

Community Impact

Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures

TALMAR

The Storybook Maze Project Inc.

UniFIED Efforts

Mentorship