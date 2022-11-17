Biotechnology company Haystack Oncology Inc. has signed a lease with South Duvall for 20,000 square feet of space within the City Garage Science & Technology Center and plans to relocate its workforce to south Baltimore by summer 2023.

The 135,000 square foot building, located at 101 W. Dickman Street, is part of Baltimore Peninsula, a mixed-use community currently under development that will support more than 14 million square feet of commercial office, retail and residential space. Haystack Oncology will move from their current facilities in the Remington section of Baltimore.

Mark Deering, Partner, MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant and Nate Crowe of Scheer Partners represented the landlord in this transaction.

The mission of Haystack Oncology is to provide best-in-class personalized cancer diagnostics to patients and improve outcomes for those who may benefit from proactive clinical interventions. The company’s technology is based on more than 20 years of liquid biopsy research and clinical development pioneered by cancer genomicists responsible for the development of early cancer screening tests.

The new space at City Garage will feature an open office design as well as specialized clinical diagnostic, research and sample processing labs. Sophisticated mechanical and electrical systems will be configured within the space to support the unique energy and HVAC requirements of the clinical-grade medical testing performed at the company.