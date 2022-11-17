Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Heather K. Yeung | Davis Agnor

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2022

Heather K. Yeung has joined Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny LLC to primarily support its busy Business Planning & Transactions Practice Group.

Yeung will also lend support to the firm’s commercial litigators in business disputes. She comes to the firm with a background in commercial and construction litigation, and in assisting the needs of small businesses.

Prior to joining Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, LLC, Yeung served as litigation counsel at a boutique firm in Annapolis and as a commercial litigation and creditor’s rights associate at a small firm in Columbia.

