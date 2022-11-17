Hilb Group acquires Md.-based Vinton Insurance Services

The Hilb Group Thursday announced it has acquired Towson-based Vinton Insurance Services, building on the company’s growing presence in the mid-Atlantic region and further expanding its employee benefits client base and expertise.

The acquisition took effect Nov. 1. The business will join with Hunt Valley-based PSA Insurance & Financial Services, a Hilb Group agency.

Vinton Insurance Services specializes in providing a dedicated approach and total solution to the employee benefits needs of its customers. The agency focuses on reducing the complexity of the health insurance market for employers and individuals. Peter Vinton and his team of insurance professionals will become part of Hilb Group’s mid-Atlantic regional operations.

The Hilb Group is a leading property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and advisory firm headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Hilb Group is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, a global investment firm. The company has completed more than 145 acquisitions with more than 100 offices in 22 states.