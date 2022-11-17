IWG opens 2 flexible workspaces in Maryland

IWG PLC, the world’s largest provider of flexible workspaces, Thursday announced two new flexible workspaces in Maryland, opening a headquarters center in Hagerstown and a Regus workplace center in Elkridge.

Both locations will offer IWG’s full suite of facilities, including private offices, co-working and collaboration spaces, meeting rooms and a host of tech services, including IT support.

The Hagerstown location will open at 33 W. Franklin St. and its Regus office will be located at 6865 Deerpath Road in Elkridge.