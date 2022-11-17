Md. regulators say mobile sports wagering can start next week

State gaming regulators said Thursday they plan to roll out mobile sports wagering on Wednesday but that not all of the new licensees will be ready.

A state commission approved 10 licensees Wednesday, leaving open the door for gamblers to place the first online bets before the end of the month.

Gaming officials said they expect that will occur the day before Thanksgiving.

Not everyone will be ready, however.

Three venues have told regulators they will not be able to take bets next week. Those licensees include Long Shots in Frederick and Greenmount Station in Carroll County — two off-track betting sites — as well as the license awarded to Daniel Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders NFL team.

