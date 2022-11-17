Real estate brokerage Douglas Elliman to open Bethesda office

Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, Thursday announced plans to open locations in Bethesda, Washington and Arlington, Virginia.

The firm has tapped leading brokers Ruth Boyer O’Dea and Evan Lacopo to head a team of agents serving clients in the nation’s capital, Virginia and Maryland. Both Boyer O’Dea and Lacopo will serve as co-presidents.

Douglas Elliman’s presence in Washington is the latest in a series of moves by the brokerage to expand its national footprint by entering new markets and growing its presence in existing strongholds. In the first three quarters of 2022, the firm opened new offices in Las Vegas; Nantucket, Massachusetts; New Canaan, Connecticut; Houston; Orange County, California; and Basalt, Colorado.

In addition to expanding Douglas Elliman’s business within the U.S., the new locations will provide key hubs for international property sales, purchases and investments, enabling clients and agents alike to leverage the brokerage’s global network through its partnership with the London-based Knight Frank Residential.

Joining Douglas Elliman from TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, Boyer O’Dea and Lacopo will bring a combined four decades of experience as real estate professionals in the region.