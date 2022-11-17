Steven Zahner | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc. has promoted Steven Zahner to assistant vice president, landscape planning & design.

Zahner has worked with the company since 2014 and was formerly Director of landscape planning & design.

In his continuing role, Zahner will supervise the planning and execution of the comprehensive hardscape, landscape and public space design program for the company’s portfolio of business communities and retail shopping centers across Maryland. With a goal of achieving product differentiation and value enhancement, Zahner will also direct the activities of third-party design professionals and subcontractors to elevate the aesthetic appeal of each property.

Zahner has more than 22 years of professional design experience and earned a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from the University of Maryland, College Park. He is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and a licensed landscape architect.