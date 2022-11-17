William P. Doyle | Port of Baltimore

William P. Doyle, executive director of Maryland’s Port of Baltimore and the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA), was appointed by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to the Maritime Transportation System National Advisory Committee (MTSNAC) for a two-year term.

The MTSNAC provides information and recommendations to Secretary Buttigieg through the U.S. Maritime Administration on matters relating to the maritime industry and its role in overall transportation.

Doyle was appointed to his current position by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2020 after serving as CEO and executive director for the Dredging Contractors of America representing the U.S. dredging and marine construction industry. He is a former U.S. Federal Maritime Commissioner (2013-2018) after being appointed by President Barack Obama and twice unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate.