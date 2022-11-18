Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Body found after Gaithersburg apartment explosion, possible criminal act probed

By: Associated Press November 18, 2022

Firefighters battle a blaze from a Gaithersburg apartment building that partially collapsed Nov. 16, 2022, after a fire and an explosion, Montgomery County fire officials said. (WJLA via AP)

Firefighters battle a blaze from a Gaithersburg apartment building that partially collapsed Nov. 16, 2022, after a fire and an explosion, Montgomery County fire officials said. (WJLA via AP)

GAITHERSBURG — A body was found in a Maryland garden-style apartment building a day after an explosion and fire there and investigators are looking into the possibility of a “criminal, intentional act,” officials announced late Thursday.

Montgomery County fire and police officials said a body was found in the rubble by the front of a Potomac Oaks Condominium building in Gaithersburg, news outlets reported.

An explosion ripped through two buildings Wednesday morning, injuring at least 14 people, two of them critically, and destroying or severely damaging nine units, officials said.

Only one man remained hospitalized Thursday, Fire and Rescue Service Chief Scott Goldstein said.

The complex, which was built in 1967, is constructed of heavy concrete slabs, which pancaked in the explosion, Goldstein said.

The body was to undergo an autopsy and could be positively identified on Friday, Police Chief Marcus Jones. Crews hadn’t stopped searching for other potential victims, he said. He did not offer details about the cause of the explosion.

“We have some information — again it’s very limited — but we are looking into the possibility of this as a criminal, intentional act,” Police Chief Marcus Jones said. “We don’t know that for sure. We have a lot of work to do.”

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo