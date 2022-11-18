Christina Martin | Edge

The West-Central Maryland Chapter 92 of The Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM) has recognized Christina Martin, director of property management for Edge, as the recipient of its annual Distinguished Service Award for 2022.
Martin, who is president-elect of the local IREM Chapter, also received the award in 2019. Edge is a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Maryland, Washington, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
