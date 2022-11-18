Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CHRISTINE CRAIG v. COSTA MANAGEMENT, LLC, ET AL.

By: Unreported Opinions November 18, 2022

Torts — Slip and fall — Notice of defective condition

Christine Craig, appellant, filed this negligence action against Costa Management, LLC and Matthew Costa (collectively “Costa”), appellees, after she was injured on the interior, common stairway leading to her upper-level apartment. Ms. Craig alleged that she slipped and fell on the treads covering the steps. The Circuit Court for Baltimore City granted summary judgment in favor of Costa and subsequently denied Ms. Craig’s motion for reconsideration. This appeal followed.

