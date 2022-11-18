JAN BOYER v. EXTRA SPACE MANAGEMENT, INC.

Contracts — Breach — Forbearance

Appellant Jan Boyer filed a complaint against Extra Space Management, Inc. (“ESM”), appellee, in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County claiming that ESM breached their contract by failing to provide reasonable notice to Boyer before auctioning the contents of his storage unit. ESM moved for summary judgment, asserting that there were no material facts in dispute and that it provided reasonable notice to Boyer as a matter of law. The circuit court granted ESM’s motion for summary judgment. Boyer timely appealed …

