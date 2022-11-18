Scaffold Resource acquires REACH Service & Equipment

Scaffold Resource, a Lanham-based provider of vertical access solutions, shoring and specialized services for the commercial and infrastructure markets, Friday announced it has acquired REACH Service & Equipment, the leading dealer of suspended access/swing stage solutions in South Florida.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

REACH’s sought-after capabilities and services ideally complement Scaffold Resource’s mission and competencies, and furthers the company’s goals to expand and accelerate its leadership in the access, shoring, and specialty contracting industry throughout strategically identified markets within the United States.

REACH will continue to operate from its Pompano Beach, Florida headquarters as REACH Services. In parallel with the acquisition, REACH founder Dave McAllister will step down from his role as CEO, a position he held since 2001 and will remain on board in a leadership capacity to assist with transition and integration.

REACH Services has been a safety and performance-driven dealer of suspended access solutions for South Florida’s construction community for more than 20 years.

The company provides a wide variety of modular work platforms for commercial, restoration, and residential projects. Known for its factory-trained and experienced engineers and technicians, rapid customer response time, and long-held safety record, REACH brings specific expertise in swing stage scaffold technology to the Scaffold Resource portfolio of high-rise envelope equipment rentals, services and products, allowing Scaffold Resource to enhance its offerings and expertise.