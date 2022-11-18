SEAN RICHARDSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Illegal gun possession

Appellant, Sean Richardson, was convicted following a court trial in the Circuit Court for Cecil County of soliciting the creation of child pornography in violation of § 11-207(a)(4) of the Criminal Law Article, two counts of illegal possession of regulated firearms, one for a handgun and one for an AR-15 style rifle, in violation of § 5-133(b) of the Public Safety Article, and illegal possession of a rifle, in violation of § 5-205(b) of the Public Safety Article.

