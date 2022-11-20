Best Lawyers 2023 | Brown Goldstein & Levy

Brown, Goldstein & Levy was named to the Best Lawyers 2023 edition of US News, the ninth year in a row the firm has been recognized with the honor.

This year, the firm was named in 14 practice areas across the publication’s national and metropolitan lists. BGL earned national-tier recognition in the Litigation – Real Estate and Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs categories as well as metropolitan recognition.

The Baltimore practice was recognized in the areas of Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company, Civil Rights Law, Commercial Litigation, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Employment Law – Individuals, Family Law, Health Care Law, Litigation – Labor & Employment, Litigation – Real Estate, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants.

The Washington office was named in Civil Rights Law and Criminal Defense: General Practice.