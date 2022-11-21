ADVERTISEMENT
(2) STAFF ATTORNEYS DEPARTMENT OF BUDGET & MANAGEMENT
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for (2) Staff Attorneys in the Department of Budget & Management.
Closing Date: Monday, December 5, 2022.
See full ad at
www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
