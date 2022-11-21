Wes Moore to deliver Morgan State fall commencement address

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson announced Friday that Gov.-elect Wes Moore will serve as the keynote speaker for its ninth fall commencement exercises.

Coming off an election victory to become the state’s first Black governor, Moore returns to the Morgan State campus to deliver a message of inspiration and perseverance before an audience of more than 500 anticipated graduates, faculty, University officials and guests. The ceremony is scheduled to take place Dec. 16 at Talmadge L. Hill Field House.

Throughout his career, Moore has made his passion for public service and commitment to addressing the needs of underserved communities his primary focus. As the former CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation, one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations, Moore is credited with distributing more than $600 million toward uplifting families out of poverty during his four years in leadership.

During the ceremony, Morgan will also extend honorary degrees to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Morgan State alumnus Melvin Miles, the former director of the university’s Magnificent Marching Machine band who recently retired after 49 years.

Recognized for breaking the glass ceiling, Jones will be awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa for her leadership and passion for public service in addition to her role in the passage of the HBCU settlement bill.