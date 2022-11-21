Joe Dankowski | Heritage Financial Consultants

Heritage Financial Consultants LLC has announced that Joe Dankowski has joined the firm, growing its portfolio of high-caliber, experienced and credentialed financial professionals.

His open architecture approach allows for the ability to offer high-quality and true objective advice to address the unique needs of his clients.

Dankowski brings more than 23 years of financial service experience to the organization, and will assist a wide variety of clientele and their families with the goal of designing and implementing tailored financial strategies around building, managing and preserving the wealth of his clients.

Dankowski’s expertise in wealth planning, preservation, strategic and tactical investment management, retirement income planning, tax efficiency, estate and tax reduction strategies, risk management and 401K and corporate retirement plan management while delivering personalized investment advice and financial planning strategies, are hallmarks of his practice.