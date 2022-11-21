Longtime Alex. Brown Realty president and CEO Prugh retires

John M. Prugh, the longtime president and CEO of Alex. Brown Realty, on Monday announced his retirement from the Baltimore-based real estate investment manager.

Prugh, who for the past two years served as senior adviser to the firm, was with ABR for almost 46 years, serving as president and CEO since 1984. Under his leadership, ABR-sponsored investment programs acquired several hundred properties.

Prugh was responsible for expanding the firm’s client base from individual investors to include endowments, foundations, pension plans and other institutional investors.

In addition to his role at ABR, Prugh has held many leadership positions in the Baltimore business community. He will continue to serve as chairman of the board for the University of Maryland Baltimore Health Sciences Research Park (UMB BioPark), as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Baltimore School for the Arts, and as treasurer and a member of the board of directors of WYPR-FM 88.1, Baltimore’s National Public Radio affiliate.

Prugh has also served as a member of the advisory board of the MSRE Program at Carey Business School at Johns Hopkins University.

Executive management responsibilities for ABR have been assumed by Thomas R. Burton and Edward P. Nordberg Jr.