Missy Hall and Chris Baur have joined Bel Air-based Gerety Insurance as insurance advisers.

Hall is a Harford County native and brings more than 30 years of experience in customer service. She is a proud wife, mother and dog mom. Spending time with family and visiting Disney World are her favorite activities.

Baur has been an insurance agent for more than 20 years. He is a Harford County native who loves being outdoors fishing, hiking and kayaking.