Venable Foundation awards impact grant to 2 Baltimore organizations

Venable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of law firm Venable LLP, Friday announced that it awarded impact grants, above and beyond contributions, totaling $480,000 to benefit 12 organizations in the firm’s respective communities it serves, including two nonprofits in Baltimore.

This year’s recipients from Baltimore, The Baltimore Station and Health Care for the Homeless, focus on providing housing and enhanced services to individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Baltimore Station is an innovative therapeutic residential and outpatient treatment program supporting veterans who are overcoming obstacles to regain self-sufficiency. Funding will expand mental health care for homeless veterans.

Health Care for the Homeless works to prevent and end homelessness for vulnerable individuals and families by providing quality, integrated health care and promoting access to affordable housing and sustainable incomes through direct service, advocacy and community engagement. Funding will help to continue providing comprehensive care for children and families without homes.

The Venable Foundation was established in 1983 to support a wide variety of charitable, civic and cultural endeavors and serve public interest law needs in the communities it serves. In the past 12 years, the Venable Foundation has granted more than $32 million to worthy organizations that provide critical support to those in need.

Venable LLP is an American Lawyer Global 100 law firm headquartered in Washington with offices in Baltimore and nationwide that serves as primary counsel to a worldwide clientele of large and mid-sized organizations, nonprofits, high-net-worth entrepreneurs and other individuals with more than 850 professionals across the country.