FEATURED MOVER | Dr. Mark Gloth, Gilchrist

Dr. Mark J. Gloth, D.O., has been named chief medical officer for Gilchrist.

He will provide medical leadership for our geriatric, palliative, hospice and medical director services in homes, residential care facilities, inpatient centers, offices and hospitals throughout the Baltimore region.

Gloth brings more than 25 years of leadership experience as a physician executive. He most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of ProMedica Senior Care (formerly HCR ManorCare/Heartland) where he provided national medical leadership and medical practice management for the companies skilled nursing, hospice, palliative care, home care and assisted living operations for more than 16 years.

Prior to his tenure at HCR ManorCare, he was the Chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Union Memorial Hospital, a Regional Medical Director for National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington and an assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medical and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins.

A graduate of West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Gloth completed a residency in internal medicine and physiatry at Johns Hopkins University and Sinai Hospital. In addition, he completed a fellowship in geriatric rehabilitation at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and a research fellowship at the National Institute of Aging, Gerontology Research Center.

ABOUT DR. MARK GLOTH

Resides in:

Hunt Valley

Education:

High School – Loyola High School in Baltimore; College – Loyola University in Maryland, Bachelor of Arts in journalism and creative writing; Medical School – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, D.O.; Internship and Residency – Johns Hopkins and Sinai Hospitals, Combined Program in Internal Medicine and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Fellowship – Johns Hopkins, Geriatric Rehabilitation

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I have always had a deep appreciation for the importance and power of storytelling whether it be oral, written, or through other kind creative acts of human expression which would have led me into a career in journalism or the performing arts.

Recent vacation:

I just returned from a mission trip to Tanzania where Gilchrist funds and provides aid to the palliative care and hospice program at the Nkoaranga Lutheran Hospital. I was overwhelmed by the warmth and kindness of the Tanzanian people and so incredibly proud of the partnership that Gilchrist has with these remarkable caregivers. While there I had the opportunity to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro and go on safari to Ngorongoro Crater which further highlighted how important it is for all of us to care for each other and for the world we live in. I will be forever impacted by the experiences I had there.

When I want to relax, … :

I hit the gym. Nothing reenergizes my mind, body and soul than a good work out.

Favorite book:

“The Chronicles of Narnia,” by C.S. Lewis. My parents read these cherished stories to me when I was a child and I read them to my kids when they were little. As a Christian, I have been incredibly impacted by the words of Lewis. As a physician and advocate for palliative and hospice care, I have come to appreciate how he addresses death and dying not as an end, but as gateway to something else.

Favorite quotation:

“And as He spoke, He no longer looked to them like a lion … And for us this is the end … But for them it was only the beginning of the real story. All their life in this world and all their adventures in Narnia had only been the cover and the title page: now at last they were beginning Chapter One of the Great Story which no one on earth has read: which goes on forever: in which every chapter is better than the one before.” – In Farewell to Shadowlands, The Last Battle, “The Chronicles of Narnia.”