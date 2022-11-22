Jason Kasch | Enterprise Community Development

Jason Kasch has joined Enterprise Community Development as its IT director, a key leadership position within the company.

Kasch, a forward-looking technology leader with more than 26 years of experience, will develop and refine the company’s IT infrastructure strategy and will then execute and support that strategy.

His responsibilities include managing the company’s IT platforms to ensure high quality, reliable IT infrastructure and Helpdesk support to the organization. This position is operationally responsible for ensuring the engineering, availability, integrity and scalability of all IT systems and infrastructure.

Prior to joining Enterprise Community Development, Kasch held leadership positions with Structural Group Inc., a recognized leader in the specialty construction industry, delivering turnkey solutions that integrate technology, engineering, and construction. From 2005 to his recent departure, he served as CIO for the company. He has held management positions in various IT departments for such companies as Pepperidge Farm Inc., Cendant Mobility Services and HFS Mobility Services.

Kasch graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County with a Bachelor of Science in information systems management. He is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership’s Leadership Development Program. Kasch served on the customer advisory board at Ring Central from 2017 to 2021. He also donates his time as a Weekend Prison Puppy Raiser for America’s VetDogs, an organization that provides highly trained service dogs free-of-charge to veterans and first responders with disabilities.