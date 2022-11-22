Katrina Hibdon and Emily Marshall | Mid-Shore Pro Bono

Mid-Shore Pro Bono has named Katrina Hibdon, of Dunkirk, and Emily Marshall of East New Market, as the nonprofit’s 2022 Sandy Brown Public Interest fall interns.

The paid internship program was established to honor MSPB’s previous executive director Sandy Brown—who stepped down in Dec. 2021—and is supported by the Rural Maryland Council and the Maryland Bar Foundation. The donor-funded program provides undergraduate and law school students with a stipend while learning in the areas of public interest law, non-profit management, community service, and basic work experience.

Hibdon is in her final year at Salisbury University pursuing bachelor of arts degrees in political science and history, with a minor in economics. Hibdon consistently has earned placement on the Dean’s List since 2019 and is a recipient of numerous scholarships.

She has served in several leadership positions, including as Salisbury University’s SGA Chief Justice and Academic Chair of the Panhellenic Council. Hibdon is a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau Sorority, Salisbury University’s Student Government Association, National Panhellenic Conference, Phi Eta Sigma, Pi Sigma Alpha, Order of Omega, and Phi Alpha Theta.

Marshall received her bachelor of arts in philosophy from Salisbury University with a minor in psychology and cognitive science. Her academic honors include placement on the Dean’s List and as a 2021 Regional Ethics Bowl Researcher and 2022 National Ethics Bowl Researcher.

Marshall is the recipient of numerous scholarships and has served as Senator, Deputy Director, and Director with Salisbury University’s Student Government Association. Her volunteer work includes serving as a zone leader with Big Event and in other roles with Halo Ministry and the Salisbury Zoo.