Maryland Athletics signs deal with private aviation company AeroVanti

Private aviation pioneer AeroVanti Club announced Tuesday a partnership with Maryland Athletics, its second such collaboration with an NCAA athletics department.

In addition to flying the Maryland Terrapins, AeroVanti is the exclusive aviation partner for the University of Central Florida Knights.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In less than two years since launching, AeroVanti has experienced 400% growth, company officials said. A recent $100 million fleet expansion for the Sarasota, Florida-based company created a new market segment in the $25-billion-a-year private aviation industry.

AeroVanti members do not experience initiation fees, expensive hourly rates, capped miles or booking restrictions like other membership-based private aviation services.