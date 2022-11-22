Md. Energy Administration receives 2022 Ventus Award

The Maryland Energy Administration’s (MEA) Offshore Wind Program team received the 2022 Ventus Award for Offshore Wind Nov. 17 by the Business Network.

The supply chain advancement award recognizes a company or public sector entity that is making a lasting contribution to the advancement of the offshore wind energy supply chain. MEA accepted the award at the annual gala held in Washington.

MEA has worked to help establish an offshore wind supply chain in Maryland by taking a holistic whole-of-government approach to ensure that Maryland Tier 2 and 3 businesses can successfully enter the industry and that workforce training centers have the resources they need to train future generations of manufacturers and technicians. MEA has promoted diversity and inclusion while ensuring participation from minority- and veteran-owned businesses, communities, and individuals. These actions have increased the accessibility of this once in a generational opportunity.

MEA’s offshore wind supply chain efforts are supported by several sister agencies, including the Maryland Department of Commerce, Maryland Department of Labor, and the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority, Woman Business Affairs. MEA thanks these agencies for their support. Maryland has also collaborated with Virginia and North Carolina to create the SMART-POWER initiative, which promotes a regional approach to offshore wind supply chain development.