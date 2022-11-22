Timonium-based Communications Electronics Joins MCA

Mobile Communications America Inc. (MCA), a provider of wireless communication solutions, Tuesday announced the acquisition of Communications Electronics Inc. (CEI), a full-service communications provider headquartered in Timonium.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Since 1976, Communications Electronics has been making mission-critical connections for some of the largest public safety agencies, schools, hospitals, and enterprises across the mid-Atlantic.
The addition of CEI strengthens MCA’s footprint in the mid-Atlantic region.
