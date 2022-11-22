Paul B. Tchounwou | Morgan St. University

Morgan State University President David K. Wilson and Provost Hongtao Yu today announced the appointment of internationally recognized biomedical research scientist Paul B. Tchounwou, D.Sc., as the new dean of the School of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Tchounwou comes to Morgan from Jackson State University (JSU) where he most recently served as principal investigator and executive director of Research Centers in Minority Institutions Center for Health Disparities Research and a presidential distinguished professor. Having amassed more than 30 years in higher education, including more than two decades at Jackson State, Tchounwou brings an accomplished background as a noted researcher and administrator who, during his tenure at JSU, significantly bolstered faculty research portfolios amassing more than $120 million in grantsmanship, developed new science and technology programs, and contributed to the awarding of more than 100 doctoral degrees.

Prior to his leadership of JSU’s Center for Health Disparities Research, Tchounwou was the associate dean for Research, Graduate Studies and International Programs in the College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) at Jackson State. In that capacity, he led CSET to significant research output and international distinction. In addition to stints as CSET interim dean, Tchounwou served as associate dean of the School of Science and Technology, chair of the biology department and director of the JSU Doctoral Program in Environmental Science which culminated in the achievement of several key milestones including being the second largest producer of Blacks with Bachelor of Science in biology and biomedical science.