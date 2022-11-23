Bradley M. Strickland | Kramon & Graham

Bradley M. Strickland, a principal with Kramon & Graham, completed the Business Volunteers Maryland GIVE Fellowship Class of 2022 program.

A member of Kramon & Graham’s litigation practice, Strickland represents clients throughout the country in high-value, complex matters involving commercial disputes, professional malpractice, catastrophic personal injury and toxic torts. He is listed in the legal guide Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, is an honoree of the District of Columbia Courts’ “Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll,” and a recipient of JD Supra’s Readers’ Choice Award.

A sports enthusiast, Strickland serves as a mentor and a member of the board of directors of Athletes Serving Athletes.

A nine-month program, the GIVE Fellowship prepares young professionals for civic engagement and community leadership.

GIVE Fellows gain first-hand experience in the missions and needs of local nonprofit organizations, and work in teams to apply their newly learned skills and approaches to collaborative leadership to assist a local community organization. The GIVE network includes more than 500 alumni who are committed to accelerating the involvement of professionals in service with communities.

Strickland joins Kramon & Graham Real Estate attorney Callie Tucker in completing the GIVE Fellowship.