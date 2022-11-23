Josephine Bahn | Cozen O’Connor

Josephine Bahn, an associate in Cozen O’Connor’s Commercial Litigation & Construction Law practices, was installed as national chair of the American Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. She will lead more than 100,000 young lawyer members during her one-year term.

Bahn focuses her legal practice on commercial litigation and construction law, counseling real estate developers, project owners, contractors, and design professionals in all phases of the construction process.

Her practice includes public and private projects as well as bid protests throughout the United States. She also regularly handles claims related to mechanics’ liens on projects. Bahn has wide-ranging experience litigating construction defect claims including stucco and other water intrusion claims. She has litigated in a wide range of forums, including state, federal and administrative forums as well as various boards of contract appeals.