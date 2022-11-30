Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Criminal Law Power List

Criminal law attorneys work in perhaps the most emotionally charged legal arena of any law practitioner.

Their clients face outcomes that can deprive them of their freedom, perhaps for the rest of their lives.

Whether their client is charged with a crime of violence or of having committed a “white-collar” offense, these attorneys must be resourceful, exhaustively prepared and capable of operating in a pressure-cooker environment.

The 25 men and women you’ll meet in this list are at the top of the criminal law profession across Maryland.

This list was chosen by our editorial leadership team. We reached out to readers and others in the legal community for input and perspective.

In this list, we explore how these attorneys view their profession, what they would change if they could and what they might be doing if they hadn’t chosen this career. We’re hoping to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are and how they see their accomplishments.

This list is part of a series of Power Lists throughout 2022 that will showcase the most influential figures in law, higher education, health care, business, financial services and other fields.

You can find this and all our Power Lists on our website, TheDailyRecord.com.

We hope you enjoy this publication, and we welcome your feedback and suggestions, including through this recommendation form.

Thomas Baden Jr.

Editor

Jennifer M. Alexander

Principal/Shareholder

McNamee Hosea

Oana Brooks

Founder & Principal Attorney

BROOKSLAW

C. Justin Brown

Founder

Brown Law

Warren A. Brown

Founder

The Law Offices of Warren A. Brown

Megan E. Coleman

Senior Associate

MarcusBonsib

David Felsen

Attorney/Partner

Felsen & Sargent

Kobie Flowers

Partner

Brown Goldstein & Levy

Catherine Flynn

Owner

The Law Office of Catherine Flynn

Nancy Forster

Partner

Forster & LeCompte

Esteban Gergely

Partner

Krum Gergely & Oates

David Harbin

Owner

Harbin Law Office

David B. Irwin

Attorney

Kramon & Graham

Andrew Jezic

Lead Partner

Jezic & Moyse

Darren Kadish

Partner

Kadish & Kadish

Steven H. Levin

Partner

Rosenberg Martin Greenberg

Timothy F. Maloney

Partner

Joseph Greenwald & Laake

Thomas J. Maronick Jr.

Managing Partner

Maronick Law

Maria Mena

Founder

Law Offices of Maria Mena

William J. Murphy

Partner

Zuckerman & Spaeder

Joseph Murtha

Partner

Rice Murtha Psoras

Isabelle Raquin

Attorney/Partner

RaquinMercer

Malcolm P. Ruff

Associate

Murphy Falcon Murphy

Steven D. Silverman

Managing Partner

Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White

Erica J. Suter

Director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law

Assistant Public Defender, Maryland Office of the Public Defender

Arnold Weiner

Lawyer

Rifkin Weiner Livingston

Do you know a person who you feel should appear on one of The Daily Record’s future Power Lists? Take a few minutes and tell us why in this form.