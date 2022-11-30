Introducing The Daily Record’s 2022 Criminal Law Power List

Criminal law attorneys work in perhaps the most emotionally charged legal arena of any law practitioner.
Their clients face outcomes that can deprive them of their freedom, perhaps for the rest of their lives.
Whether their client is charged with a crime of violence or of having committed a “white-collar” offense, these attorneys must be resourceful, exhaustively prepared and capable of operating in a pressure-cooker environment.
The 25 men and women you’ll meet in this list are at the top of the criminal law profession across Maryland.
This list was chosen by our editorial leadership team. We reached out to readers and others in the legal community for input and perspective.
In this list, we explore how these attorneys view their profession, what they would change if they could and what they might be doing if they hadn’t chosen this career. We’re hoping to offer a glimpse into the kind of people they are and how they see their accomplishments.
Thomas Baden Jr.
Editor
Jennifer M. Alexander
Principal/Shareholder
McNamee Hosea
Oana Brooks
Founder & Principal Attorney
BROOKSLAW
C. Justin Brown
Founder
Brown Law
Warren A. Brown
Founder
The Law Offices of Warren A. Brown
Megan E. Coleman
Senior Associate
MarcusBonsib
David Felsen
Attorney/Partner
Felsen & Sargent
Kobie Flowers
Partner
Brown Goldstein & Levy
Catherine Flynn
Owner
The Law Office of Catherine Flynn
Nancy Forster
Partner
Forster & LeCompte
Esteban Gergely
Partner
Krum Gergely & Oates
David Harbin
Owner
Harbin Law Office
David B. Irwin
Attorney
Kramon & Graham
Andrew Jezic
Lead Partner
Jezic & Moyse
Darren Kadish
Partner
Kadish & Kadish
Steven H. Levin
Partner
Rosenberg Martin Greenberg
Timothy F. Maloney
Partner
Joseph Greenwald & Laake
Thomas J. Maronick Jr.
Managing Partner
Maronick Law
Maria Mena
Founder
Law Offices of Maria Mena
William J. Murphy
Partner
Zuckerman & Spaeder
Joseph Murtha
Partner
Rice Murtha Psoras
Isabelle Raquin
Attorney/Partner
RaquinMercer
Malcolm P. Ruff
Associate
Murphy Falcon Murphy
Steven D. Silverman
Managing Partner
Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White
Erica J. Suter
Director of the Innocence Project Clinic at the University of Baltimore School of Law
Assistant Public Defender, Maryland Office of the Public Defender
Arnold Weiner
Lawyer
Rifkin Weiner Livingston
