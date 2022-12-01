Mid-Shore Pro Bono recognizes top volunteer attorneys

Mid-Shore Pro Bono (MSPB) hosted an Oct. 27 reception at the Eastern Shore Conservation Center in Easton to thank the legal service provider’s volunteer attorneys.

The event was sponsored by MSPB Board of Directors President Timothy Abeska Esq. and featured live music with Fog After Midnight.

MSPB joined the Oct. 23-29 National Celebration of Pro Bono by recognizing its volunteer attorneys for their work providing access to legal representation for civil matters and the public good. Mid-Shore Pro Bono includes a growing network of more than 150 volunteer lawyers ensuring access to the legal system and providing free or reduced-fee legal services for those who need legal help on the Eastern Shore.

The organization recognized its top volunteer lawyers as ranked by the number of hours donated in legal services at the reception. Special recognition was also given to three volunteers as Volunteer of the Year in family law, elder law and housing and consumer debt.

Executive Director Meredith Lathbury Girard Esq. made remarks at the reception thanking volunteer attorneys that help people through civil legal matters throughout the Eastern Shore. Girard then shared several comments she has received over the past year, including one client remarking, “Once I had an attorney through Mid-Shore Pro Bono, I stood taller and walked prouder because I knew there was someone in my corner.”

Receiving special recognition were MSPB volunteer Andy Adkins Esq. of the Law Office of Andrew Adkins in Easton as Volunteer of the Year for Family Law; Kayla Coursey Esq. of Braden, Thompson, Poltrack & Mundy in Stevensville as Volunteer of the Year for Elder Law; and MSPB board member Anthony Rodriguez Esq. of Church Hill as Volunteer of the Year for Housing & Consumer Debt.