Md. regulators give initial approval for 2 more mobile wagering licenses

State gaming regulators Thursday qualified two more applicants for mobile sports wagering licenses.

The approvals by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission set the stage for final approvals by a second panel later this month.

Bally’s Corporation and WynnBet, a subsidiary of Wynn Interactive, applied for both a mobile sports wagering license and an operator license.

The state lottery and gaming commission’s votes to qualify both send those applicants to the Sports Wagering Application Commission. Approval by that panel would leave only some small regulatory hurdles before the companies could set up for operation in Maryland by the end of the year.

The operator licenses do not need additional approvals by the review commission.

A third company, DGC MD LLC, was initially expected to be voted on by lottery officials. That company’s application was pulled from the agenda.

DGC MD LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Gaming Corporation, which operates sports wagering in seven different states, including Colorado, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Seth Elkin, a spokesman for the lottery commission, said “the company requested that we delay their qualification hearing” but provided no additional information.

(This story will be updated.)