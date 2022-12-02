Live Casino & Hotel serves veterans at The Baltimore Station

The employees from Live Casino & Hotel and others gather for a photo after serving lunch to veterans at The Baltimore Station. Pictured are, back row, Candice Davis Griffin (executive director of marketing), Johnny Petrovich, Marcela Burbano de Lara (director of guest experience), Dwight Johnson, Elisabeth Roll (PR/communications specialist), Lennette Williams (and Robert Williams; middle row, Heather Wildberger (conference services manager), Renee Mutchnik (director of communications), Meylin Inga (internal audit manager) and Niki Felton (senior vice president of marketing); front row, Bridget Bassey (director of cage and credit), after a day of giving and connecting with the veterans.
To mark Veterans Day, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland showed its appreciation for those who served by delivering and serving a lunch Nov. 14 at The Baltimore Station in downtown Baltimore.
The Baltimore Station is a nonprofit that aids veterans experiencing homelessness and/or substance abuse by offering transformative care and support. Live Casino & Hotel Maryland employees arrived onsite and served lunch to nearly 80 veterans.
Background to foreground, Live Casino & Hotel’s Nikolina Felton (senior vice president of marketing), Johnny Petrovich, Meylin Inga and Renee Mutchnik (director of communications) volunteered their time to help the veterans at The Baltimore Station.
Johnny Petrovich plates up some tacos to give out to the veterans at The Baltimore Station.
Live Casino & Hotel’s Heather Wildberger (conference services manager) prepares some of the dishes ahead of the luncheon at The Baltimore Station.
From left, Live Casino & Hotel employees Heather Wildberger (conference services manager), Robert Williams (vice president of slots and guest services), Johnny Petrovich (director of table games) and Dwight Johnson (director of security) preparing food to serve to the veterans for lunch.
The veterans at The Baltimore Station enjoy their lunch while mingling with Live Casino & Hotel employees, including Heather Wildberger (conference services manager) and Marcy Webster (director of purchasing).
From left, Dwight Johnson, Jasmine Wright (assistant food manager at The Baltimore Station), Heather Wildberger, Live Casino & Hotel’s Bridget Bassey (director of cage and credit), Robert Williams and Meylin Inga (internal audit manager) unwrap and set up food for the veterans.
Live Casino & Hotel’s Nikolina Felton (senior vice president of marketing) and Johnny Petrovich happily serve a veteran his lunch at The Baltimore Station.