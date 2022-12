Was this manslaughter or mercy?

Welcome to Monday, the 89th anniversary of the end of Prohibition.

Here are some other news items.

— British man will plead guilty to manslaughter in alleged mercy killing of wife.

— Fired Harvard fencing coach faces bribery charge in admissions scandal.

— Nevada disbars attorney who formed firm with nonlawyer who did legal work.

— Are labor-peace preferences in licensing decisions legal?