Bank of America delivers more than $700K to support Md communities

Bank of America delivered $731,000 in grants to 22 Maryland nonprofits to help advance economic mobility for individuals and families throughout the state.

Grants focus on workforce development and education to help individuals chart a path to employment and better economic futures, as well as organizations advancing racial equality, supporting diverse and women entrepreneurs, expanding access to housing and supporting basic needs fundamental to building life-long stability.

These grants build on the support that Bank of America has provided in 2022, bringing total giving in greater Maryland to $1,884,700.

One Bank of America grant recipient is Parity. The west Baltimore organization is an equitable development company that works to develop homes without displacing residents, while creating affordable homeownership opportunities in the process.

With this support from Bank of America, Parity will help individuals and families in Baltimore chart a path toward greater economic mobility through access to homeownership, construction skills training, neighborhood stability and more.

Other organizations receiving grants include:

Action Baybrook

Port Discovery Children’s Museum

Baltimore Museum of Art

Belair-Edison Neighborhoods, Inc.

Cherry Hill Strong

City of Refuge Baltimore

CHAI, Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of MD & DE, Inc.

Druid Heights Community Development Corporation

Garwyn Oaks Northwest Housing Resource Center

Greater Baybrook Alliance

Habitat For Humanity Choptank

Habitat For Humanity of the Chesapeake

Habitat For Humanity of Wicomico County

Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna

Maryland Zoological Society

Neighborhood Housing Services of Baltimore

Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland

Southeast Community Development Corporation

Ambrose Housing Aid Center

Upton Planning Committee

Since 2017, Bank of America has contributed over $15 million in grant support to organizations in Greater Maryland. These investments are part of the company’s commitment to responsible growth to improve the financial lives of individuals, families and communities across the state.