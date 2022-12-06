Choptank Health brings its programs to BAAM

Choptank Community Health System is partnering with Building African American Minds as a participant in BAAM’s ‘Your Wellness Matters’ program to help address students’ physical and mental health needs through monthly educational sessions.

BAAM’s ‘Your Wellness Matters’ program was recently announced by BAAM Director of Instruction, Academic Support and Community Wellness Dr. James Bell. The program is a component of BAAM’s after-school programs and activities for Easton Elementary School students, with the wellness program receiving grant funding through the Talbot County Health Department and Talbot Family Network.

As part of the wellness program, Choptank Health’s school-based medical and dental team will be onsite at the BAAM campus to work with students enrolled in BAAM’s after-school programs to cover topics like the importance of nutrition, hygiene, behavioral health, and more.